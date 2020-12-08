Skip to Content
Gov. Little holds town hall Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can participate in an hour long statewide telephone town hall with Governor Brad Little Tuesday at noon (MDT). 

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic or election will be addressed.

