Governor outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Vaccines will eventually be coming to Idaho soon.

Governor Brad Little is setting his plan for distributing the expected shots.

During his town hall meeting with the AARP, he laid out the 4-phased vaccine plan.

The first parts, 1A through C, include healthcare workers, then public safety officials like police and corrections staff,.

The final part of phase 1 will target "critical infrastructure' like food processors, grocery stores and national guard.

Dave Jeppesen, director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the rest of the plan is a work in progress, but there is a basic plan in place already.

"Phase 2,3 and 4 are not finalized. We believe phase two will be focused on older adults, those with underlying medical conditions and other people in congregate living settings other than long care living centers. Phase three broad immunizations of other workers, young adults. and Phase 4 is for anybody else that's left."

Governor Little also spoke about how COVID-19 is more deadly than the flu. He estimates we may return to "normal life" by June at the latest.

The Governor was asked about contact tracing and if there were any programs in place or coming. He explained there is already a system in place but admits there are weak links.

"If people won't answer their phones, and even worse, contact people will tell you horror stories about. And this is not everybody. But there's a certain segment of the population that have been less than cooperative. If people were more cooperative, people would answer the phone, our contract tracing would be a lot better and more successful. But every state is struggling with this," the Governor said.

Jeppesen said there is a "volume problem." He says the health districts are looking to train more contact tracers, but didn't say when or how many.

The Governor also spoke about the risks of big crowds rooting for indoor sports, like basketball and wrestling in gyms. He called the event's "Petri Dishes," yet still wants to let student athletes compete as much as they can. He is fearful of similar circumstances we saw last spring that shut down all sorts of events.

"We don't want to have that happen. That's why we are trying to keep our numbers down, so they can compete and if our numbers get better, we can allow more parents, more people to be there. But it will not be a high school basketball game as we know it, where the gyms are packed to the ceiling and everyone is there, because that is the perfect recipe for super spreader events," the governor said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now says youth athletes should wear masks when training in groups and during competition. Originally, the A.A.P. recommend masks be worn on the sidelines when not performing more energetic activities.