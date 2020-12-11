1,582 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,582 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 119,610.
There are a total of 100,082 confirmed cases and 19,528 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 164 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed four deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are 107 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 42 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 1,129 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also reported another COVID-19 related death. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 45,810 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,807 cases.
The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,719, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 871.
There are 6,013 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,797 cases among health care workers.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,152.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 42 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 151 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 320 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 608 people were 80+
95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|26,715
813
250
146
|3,980
254
67
49
|274
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,353
6,000
1,687
317
2,115
788
1,660
42
|111
1,382
386
83
215
278
210
14
|9
105
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,003
617
4,824
1,835
171
812
440
52
|2,257
174
548
436
30
83
66
9
|89
2
10
12
1
12
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,279
2,051
269
396
616
170
146
114
|2,234
1,151
196
124
201
57
64
26
|43
33
11
4
7
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|8,826
1,178
204
294
613
|971
190
225
29
30
|100
10
5
4
23
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,468
731
1,846
576
237
|199
145
109
155
57
|40
15
3
3
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|15,825
954
1,530
713
108
693
|2,000
272
293
84
25
163
|172
10
19
17
3
14
|TOTAL
|100,082
|19,528
|1,152
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
