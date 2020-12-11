1,582 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,582 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 119,610.

There are a total of 100,082 confirmed cases and 19,528 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 164 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed four deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are 107 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 42 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 1,129 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also reported another COVID-19 related death. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 45,810 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 51 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,807 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,719, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 871.

There are 6,013 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,797 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,152.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

42 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

151 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

320 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

608 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 26,715

813

250

146 3,980

254

67

49 274

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,353

6,000

1,687

317

2,115

788

1,660

42 111

1,382

386

83

215

278

210

14 9

105

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,003

617

4,824

1,835

171

812

440

52 2,257

174

548

436

30

83

66

9 89

2

10

12

1

12

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,279

2,051

269

396

616

170

146

114 2,234

1,151

196

124

201

57

64

26 43

33

11

4

7

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 8,826

1,178

204

294

613 971

190

225

29

30 100

10

5

4

23 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,468

731

1,846

576

237 199

145

109

155

57 40

15

3

3

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 15,825

954

1,530

713

108

693 2,000

272

293

84

25

163 172

10

19

17

3

14 TOTAL 100,082 19,528 1,152

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.