ISU COVID-19 cases drop

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There seems to be a reversal on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.

The campus website Roaring Back is showing only 21 new cases this week compared to 39 last week.

The numbers may be dropping because most students did not come back to in-person classes after Thanksgiving.

Still this week, there was a cluster of cases in the Health Sciences Department.

There are students who remain on campus through the Christmas break, so ISU will continue to report COVID-19 numbers.