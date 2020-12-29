1,514 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 138,524.

There are a total of 114,833 confirmed cases and 23,691 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 11,729 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 100 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 123 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 80 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 393 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 56,799 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,919 cases.

The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,519 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,003.

There are 7,145 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,863 cases among health care workers.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,393.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

186 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

387 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

727 people were 80+

94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.67% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

89.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 32,595

1,009

373

185 4,916

319

85

54 338

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,427

6,289

1,759

339

2,229

839

1,758

42 116

1,577

431

93

279

300

275

14 12

113

16

9

20

18

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,125

689

5,143

2,033

195

855

459

53 2,602

214

598

500

39

95

73

9 114

2

14

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,742

2,239

280

412

707

198

175

131 2,531

1,361

243

138

211

67

70

27 61

44

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,972

1,583

251

342

774 1,286

319

284

82

46 116

13

7

4

26 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,743

786

2,016

621

250 230

223

119

195

86 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,689

1,081

1,664

774

184

749 2,582

310

359

98

50

231 212

19

23

19

3

14 TOTAL 114,833 23,691 1,393

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.