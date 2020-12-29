1,514 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 138,524.
There are a total of 114,833 confirmed cases and 23,691 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 11,729 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 100 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 123 new cases and two new deaths Monday. There are 80 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 393 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 56,799 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 34,919 cases.
The state said 43 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,519 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,003.
There are 7,145 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,863 cases among health care workers.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,393.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 186 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 387 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 727 people were 80+
94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.67% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
89.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|32,595
1,009
373
185
|4,916
319
85
54
|338
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,427
6,289
1,759
339
2,229
839
1,758
42
|116
1,577
431
93
279
300
275
14
|12
113
16
9
20
18
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,125
689
5,143
2,033
195
855
459
53
|2,602
214
598
500
39
95
73
9
|114
2
14
14
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,742
2,239
280
412
707
198
175
131
|2,531
1,361
243
138
211
67
70
27
|61
44
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|10,972
1,583
251
342
774
|1,286
319
284
82
46
|116
13
7
4
26
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,743
786
2,016
621
250
|230
223
119
195
86
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,689
1,081
1,664
774
184
749
|2,582
310
359
98
50
231
|212
19
23
19
3
14
|TOTAL
|114,833
|23,691
|1,393
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments