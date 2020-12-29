COVID-19 vaccines distributed and going well so far

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Our front line healthcare workers have been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations for about a week now.

The first shipments of Pfizers COVID vaccine are being put to work.

We are told all 975 doses delivered to Eastern Idaho Public Health have been distributed to all 6 hospitals in our district.

Health officials with Eastern Idaho Public health say it seems to be going well with those who have received the shot.

"They said the staff tolerated that very well. One hospital talked about a fever from one of their staff members but lasted only about 24 hours. Other than that they said everybody's done very well with the vaccine," said Amy Gamett Clinical Services Division Administrator at Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Although Amy Gamett says other low-level side effects may still show up.

"With the COVID-19 vaccine versus the placebo group in the trials are definitely were some common side effects that they were seeing. Some of those were pain on injection site, fever, and maybe not feeling good for about just one or two days," said Gamett.

Gamett tells us we're still very early in the vaccination rollout but she is looking forward to it being the day where anybody in Idaho that wants it can have that it.

"I think it will help people reduce some of their anxiety for some of that are in the vulnerable population. I'm excited when we hit that day. I mean we're in week two of our entire vaccination rollout," said Gamett. "Our healthcare providers are just so thankful, you know, that are getting this vaccine right now. I'm excited for the end of that vaccination rollout."

Eastern Idaho Public Health has also received its first 200 doses of Moderna's vaccine, with more expected on the way.