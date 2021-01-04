798 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 143,305.
There are a total of 118,478 confirmed cases and 24,827 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 19,569 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 35 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 21 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 434 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 61,493 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,928 cases.
The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,745 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,036.
There are 7,439 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,198 cases among health care workers.
11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,459.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 194 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 407 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 761 people were 80+
94.94% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
89.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|33,751
1,039
401
189
|5,155
320
91
53
|358
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,453
6,393
1,804
343
2,272
850
1,781
42
|119
1,636
444
94
305
304
297
15
|13
113
16
9
20
18
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,384
728
5,234
2,070
198
871
464
53
|2,699
245
620
509
40
97
76
9
|117
2
19
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,902
2,274
286
415
743
208
178
135
|2,632
1,416
249
142
213
71
74
27
|66
50
10
5
9
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,645
1,690
272
350
810
|1,335
353
299
94
47
|118
13
7
5
26
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,813
802
2,057
626
255
|245
241
120
205
90
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,170
1,126
1,713
799
211
767
|2,757
313
378
100
62
242
|223
22
24
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|118,478
|24,827
|1,459
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments