SIPH launches email alert system to notify public of vaccine availability

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s hotline has been receiving many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, with the

number one question being, “When can I get my vaccination?”

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare published an estimated timeline last week. Vaccine availability is and will continue to be based on the supply and the number of people in priority groups who choose to be vaccinated.

Because there are so many unknowns, SIPH has developed an email alert system that can let members of the community know when the vaccine is available to their priority group. The form is located on SIPH’s website and will take the guesswork out of the process.

“This process doesn’t sign the participant up to receive the vaccine, but is a mechanism that we will use to email participants about options when the vaccine is available for their priority group,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “Vaccine supply continues to be extremely limited in SE Idaho. We are working with our partners across our local healthcare delivery system to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible, working through the priority populations identified by the State of Idaho. We are mandated to follow these priority groups as closely as possible.”

“This alert system gives the community a way to take action and the vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” said Mann. “We are in the midst of a challenging winter. Please make the choice to wear a mask when interacting with others. It’s a simple choice to protect our community, until we can vaccinate enough people to reduce the impact of this virus. Practice 6 feet social distancing. Wash your hands frequently and stay home if you are sick. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.