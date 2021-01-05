1,538 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,538 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 144,843.
There are a total of 119,461 confirmed cases and 25,382 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 20,843 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 106 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 22 in Teton. There are a total of 484 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 62,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,232 cases.
The state said 79 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,824 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,040.
There are 7,551 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,279 cases among health care workers.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,471.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 195 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 408 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 771 people were 80+
94.97% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.58% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|34,101
1,045
408
189
|5,284
322
92
55
|361
9
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,453
6,427
1,808
344
2,281
849
1,785
42
|121
1,690
457
95
327
311
300
15
|13
113
16
9
21
18
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,453
750
5,244
2,085
201
872
465
53
|2,727
262
621
515
43
98
76
9
|117
2
19
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,929
2,285
289
415
751
209
179
136
|2,665
1,425
252
144
218
71
76
27
|66
50
10
5
9
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,876
1,705
281
355
818
|1,364
359
308
94
47
|122
13
9
5
27
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,820
806
2,071
628
257
|246
260
121
209
91
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,295
1,131
1,717
799
212
767
|2,832
317
388
105
65
253
|222
22
24
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|119,461
|25,382
|1,471
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
