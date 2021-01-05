1,538 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,538 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 144,843.

There are a total of 119,461 confirmed cases and 25,382 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 20,843 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 106 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 22 in Teton. There are a total of 484 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 62,215 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,232 cases.

The state said 79 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,824 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,040.

There are 7,551 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,279 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,471.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

195 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

408 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

771 people were 80+

94.97% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.58% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 34,101

1,045

408

189 5,284

322

92

55 361

9

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,453

6,427

1,808

344

2,281

849

1,785

42 121

1,690

457

95

327

311

300

15 13

113

16

9

21

18

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,453

750

5,244

2,085

201

872

465

53 2,727

262

621

515

43

98

76

9 117

2

19

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,929

2,285

289

415

751

209

179

136 2,665

1,425

252

144

218

71

76

27 66

50

10

5

9

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,876

1,705

281

355

818 1,364

359

308

94

47 122

13

9

5

27 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,820

806

2,071

628

257 246

260

121

209

91 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,295

1,131

1,717

799

212

767 2,832

317

388

105

65

253 222

22

24

20

3

15 TOTAL 119,461 25,382 1,471

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.