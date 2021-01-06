1,263 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 146,106.
There are a total of 120,394 confirmed cases and 25,712 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 22,822 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 97 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 67 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 41 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total 555 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 63,097 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,537 cases.
The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,871 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,043.
There are 7,642 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,384 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,488.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 196 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 420 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 775 people were 80+
95.01% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for23 deaths is pending.
90.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|34,356
1,053
419
190
|5,335
326
93
55
|363
9
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,460
6,495
1,825
345
2,289
852
1,793
42
|121
1,721
470
97
328
319
312
15
|13
113
16
9
22
18
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,516
770
5,284
2,090
202
874
465
53
|2,745
275
627
518
43
98
76
9
|117
2
19
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,969
2,292
291
416
750
211
183
137
|2,673
1,448
253
144
218
71
77
27
|68
52
10
5
9
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,934
1,719
281
358
821
|1,395
367
308
94
48
|124
15
9
5
28
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,835
807
2,093
628
257
|259
266
122
209
92
|44
15
6
8
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,457
1,146
1,727
804
217
772
|2,864
317
398
106
65
257
|225
22
25
20
3
15
|TOTAL
|120,394
|25,712
|1,488
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
