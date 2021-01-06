1,263 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 146,106.

There are a total of 120,394 confirmed cases and 25,712 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 22,822 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 97 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 67 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 41 in Madison and 20 in Teton. There are a total 555 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 63,097 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 36,537 cases.

The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,871 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,043.

There are 7,642 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,384 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,488.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

57 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

196 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

420 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

775 people were 80+

95.01% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.55% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for23 deaths is pending.

90.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 21 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 34,356

1,053

419

190 5,335

326

93

55 363

9

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,460

6,495

1,825

345

2,289

852

1,793

42 121

1,721

470

97

328

319

312

15 13

113

16

9

22

18

23

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,516

770

5,284

2,090

202

874

465

53 2,745

275

627

518

43

98

76

9 117

2

19

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,969

2,292

291

416

750

211

183

137 2,673

1,448

253

144

218

71

77

27 68

52

10

5

9

2

2

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,934

1,719

281

358

821 1,395

367

308

94

48 124

15

9

5

28 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,835

807

2,093

628

257 259

266

122

209

92 44

15

6

8

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 18,457

1,146

1,727

804

217

772 2,864

317

398

106

65

257 225

22

25

20

3

15 TOTAL 120,394 25,712 1,488

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

