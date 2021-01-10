432 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 149,667.
There are a total of 123,077 confirmed cases and 26,590 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 30,875 people have received the vaccine, and 34,755 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 64 new cases. There are 43 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 511 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 66,012 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 52 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 37,451 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,037 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,074.
There are 7,879 asymptomatic reported cases and 7,696 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,534.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 62 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 204 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 433 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 795 people were 80+
94.95% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 27 deaths is pending.
90.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 25 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|35,224
1,071
452
194
|5,566
332
99
56
|374
10
4
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,492
6,564
1,840
348
2,320
863
1,818
42
|133
1,769
480
101
337
324
316
15
|13
114
16
9
23
20
23
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,687
805
5,383
2,134
210
883
467
53
|2,795
298
645
541
51
101
77
9
|119
3
21
15
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,045
2,349
294
417
763
218
185
140
|2,727
1,481
257
146
222
77
81
32
|69
53
10
5
11
2
2
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|12,490
1,817
294
381
838
|1,458
388
326
103
52
|131
17
10
5
29
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,853
811
2,140
635
260
|270
273
126
214
93
|44
15
6
8
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|18,829
1,180
1,746
819
219
788
|2,997
322
410
110
68
261
|233
22
25
21
3
15
|TOTAL
|123,077
|26,590
|1,534
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
