Teton health officials re-issue recommendation #11

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases in Teton County, health officials are re-issuing Recommendation #11.

This recommendation asks community members to gather only with their household groups (i.e., people who live together at the same residence).

This recommendation will be in place from January 13, 2021, through January 27, 2021.

Recommendation #11 was first put in place from December 3 through December 15, 2020, at which time Teton County, WY was experiencing a high number of new COVID-19 cases, increased hospitalizations and

strain on the contact tracing system.

Now, similar circumstances make this recommendation necessary for the second time.

“Current community-wide COVID numbers andhospital c ensus numbers are comparable to and in some cases higher than they were in the beginning of December when we previously enacted the household-gathering-only recommendation,"Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. "After that, we saw case numbers go down in our county for a couple weeks. My hope is that this targeted intervention will help us achieve a similar result.”

Attending work and school is still appropriate with proper physical distancing, mask usage, and hygiene measures. The recommendation asks that people avoid other social, recreational, and extracurricular gatherings with members outside of their household.

Though this isn’t a Health Order that is enforceable by law, Teton County Health Department is asking community members to help assist in lowering our current COVID-19 case counts by following this recommendation.

