D93 to have half-day on Jan. 15 and Feb. 5 so employees can receive COVID-19 vaccine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme has announced schedule changes for the district so employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday, January 15 and February 5 are now both half days for students.

Transportation and lunch will still be provided.

For Kindergarten students, only AM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of January 15, and only PM Kindergarten students will attend school on the morning of February 5.

Woolstenhulme said the half days will allow the necessary time to provide vaccines to more than 600 employees.

You can read Woolstenhulme's full letter below.