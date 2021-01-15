1,112 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 154,470.

There are a total of 126,422 confirmed cases and 28,048 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 41,424 people have received the vaccine, and 51,233 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 71 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 136 new cases and 2 new deaths Friday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 45 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 597 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 70,163 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,691 cases.

The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,269 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,098.

There are 8,187 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,032 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,603.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

31 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

66 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

216 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

457 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

824 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,073

1,108

490

198 5,987

339

113

57 387

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,547

6,663

1,861

352

2,339

871

1,831

42 153

1,823

490

106

349

332

340

15 14

115

17

9

22

22

25

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,929

851

5,557

2,168

215

900

470

53 2,884

329

675

554

51

102

79

9 124

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,193

2,388

308

427

774

220

194

145 2,833

1,516

268

148

222

86

84

33 78

55

10

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,111

1,917

315

394

866 1,558

432

357

114

53 140

22

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,908

833

2,255

705

268 282

279

127

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,288

1,214

1,779

831

229

801 3,267

336

443

115

72

276 238

24

25

22

3

15 TOTAL 126,422 28,048 1,603

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

