278 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 155,554.

There are a total of 127,092 confirmed cases and 28,462 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 50,552 people have received the vaccine, and 60,805 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 16 new cases Sunday. There are 12 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 1 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 501 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Valley County and Blaine County.

The state is reporting there are 71,374 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 38,945 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,307 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,106.

There are 8,252 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,108 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,607.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

67 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

216 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

458 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

827 people were 80+

94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.5% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.14% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 36,302

1,115

507

205 6,204

343

115

66 387

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,572

6,683

1,865

352

2,350

873

1,836

42 153

1,827

495

107

350

334

340

15 14

116

17

9

22

22

25

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,968

867

5,570

2,173

215

906

470

53 2,899

342

677

555

51

104

79

9 124

4

21

15

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,205

2,392

310

427

775

222

194

145 2,841

1,522

268

149

222

86

85

33 78

55

10

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,187

1,957

318

396

867 1,567

433

362

114

53 140

22

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,908

833

2,255

705

268 282

279

127

216

93 45

16

6

10

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,428

1,218

1,784

835

230

803 3,321

339

447

116

73

280 239

25

25

23

3

15 TOTAL 127,092 28,462 1,607

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

