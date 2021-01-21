98-year-old woman urges those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Coverage

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — FOX10 News is hearing from some of the most vulnerable people to COVID-19 who have gotten the vaccine.

Janie Wood was given it last week. She lives in a Westminster Village in Spanish Fort.

Wood said, “Didn’t bother me at all. I just had to roll up my sleeve, let them shoot it.”

Wood has been quarantined inside her home of 17 years since last March. She’s only able to visit with some of her large family through a window or on an iPad.

“Right now the only members of my family I can see is through the window. It’s not very good but it’s better than not at all,” Wood said.

Wood is a Corps of Engineers retiree and a 1943 Judson College graduate. She also taught computer for 20 years and technically still does. Her family tells FOX10 News, since the pandemic, she’s been teaching others at Westminster Village to use their iPads. Now, she has one lesson for those eligible to take the vaccine:

“I’ll tell everybody. They need to get it, and I am so proud of our scientists for developing it so quickly. They need to get it now, as soon as possible. I think it’s a real privilege to be able to get it,” said Wood.

Wood is one of tens-of-thousands who have gotten the vaccine in Alabama.

400 more at Somerby Mobile joined her on that list Wednesday. Residents and staff were excited to receive that first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

Frances Bridges, resident at Somerby Mobile said, “The more people who get with the vaccine, the quicker we can get rid of the is Covid and get back to normal life.”