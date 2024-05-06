St. Anthony has seen rise in drug busts thanks to the help of new K-9 officer

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, May 1 saw five pounds of meth taken off the streets thanks to Officer Blue and Officer Hunter Gregory. Blue, a K-9 detection dog, has been a part of the St. Anthony Police Department for the past two years.

Local News Eight was a part of Blue's story two years ago, you can find that coverage here.

Officer Gregory shares how Blue and him became a part of the bust.

"Myself and Officer Durkin, were participants in this stop, and, it's originally his stop. I was off that day. but I live in town, so he recognized some indicators that, he and I have been through some training on to recognize for, drug trafficking and various other things. And, he recognized those many traffic stop requests that come out. And, while he was conducting his business on the traffic stop, I ran a free air sniff around the vehicle, with our K-9 Blue. And, he gave positive alert to the presence of the odor of narcotics," Officer Gregory said.

After some coaxing, the drivers of the vehicle got out and a search of the car revealed the five pounds of Meth inside the vehicle. Officer Gregory shares how this recent bust is just a great example of how Blue has helped the department.

"We've had a lot of success with him. So he's helped us get a lot of a lot of drugs off the street that, without the dog, we just wouldn't have had the opportunity to to get," Officer Gregory said.

Before Blue came to St. Anthony, the nearest K-9 was either in Rexburg or Ashton.

Blue and Gregory have a lot of support in their department from their police chief who's last name just so happens to be shared with Officer Blue.