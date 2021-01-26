559 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 559 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 160,592.

There are a total of 130,908 confirmed cases and 29,684 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 81,210 people have received the vaccine, and 96,896 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 70 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 17 in Madison and 12 in Teton. There are a total of 299 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 78,246 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,103 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,560 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,144.

There are 9,392 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,596 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,688.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

228 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

483 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

866 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

90.1% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.9% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,455

1,162

557

217 6,466

333

133

69 401

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,703

6,781

1,893

361

2,369

886

1,857

48 174

1,895

514

109

370

341

351

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,212

948

5,683

2,226

219

928

471

53 2,964

378

698

571

52

107

80

9 134

4

21

19

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,344

2,446

325

437

798

228

204

149 2,919

1,551

274

161

222

92

99

34 83

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,744

2,105

342

412

902 1,678

478

374

119

55 154

24

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,973

846

2,327

737

270 291

293

18

218

93 45

16

6

11

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 19,964

1,262

1,831

846

237

830 3,519

356

465

121

73

311 252

27

27

23

3

19 TOTAL 130,908 29,684 1,688

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.