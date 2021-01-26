COVID-19 UPDATES: SIPH reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 70 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 14,283.

Out of the 14,283 cases, 13,981 have recovered from COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has reported 202 deaths in its health district.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

COVID-19 deaths in Idaho

As of Monday, there are 1,681 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

68 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

227 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

481 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

863 people were 80+

94.35% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.54% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

What you can do

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.

Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.