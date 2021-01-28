508 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 161,720.

There are a total of 131,682 confirmed cases and 30,038 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 89,340 people have received the vaccine, and 108,364 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 31 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 6 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 9 in Teton. There are a total of 344 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 80,252 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,357 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,629 and 94 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,157.

There are 9,514 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,728 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,721.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

70 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

493 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

882 people were 80+

94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,653

1,165

564

219 6,520

335

136

68 410

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,746

6,806

1,899

367

2,374

890

1,865

48 178

1,911

516

10

376

345

355

16 14

119

18

10

22

22

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,274

971

5,736

2,235

219

933

472

53 2,985

397

708

575

52

109

80

9 136

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,366

2,456

326

438

800

229

206

149 2,931

1,568

275

165

223

92

99

34 83

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,862

2,146

346

412

906 1,747

503

378

119

56 167

26

10

6

30 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,988

848

2,350

740

271 294

294

128

234

94 45

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,060

1,278

1,841

848

237

833 3,562

356

466

123

73

314 255

27

27

24

3

19 TOTAL 131,682 30,038 1,721

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.