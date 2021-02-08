449 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 165,658.

There are a total of 134,818 confirmed cases and 30,840 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 151,936 people have received the vaccine, and 189,042 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 64 new cases Monday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 19 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 310 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 86,880 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,317 cases.

The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,819 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,191.

There are 9,844 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,073 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,776.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

33 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

238 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

513 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

907 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.05% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

90.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 38,570

1,194

624

224 6,685

353

149

71 422

11

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,873

6,886

1,941

368

2,408

899

1,881

52 184

1,953

520

111

395

346

369

16 14

119

18

10

23

23

28

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,501

1,029

5,922

2,303

221

956

481

53 3,057

430

728

601

52

112

88

9 140

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,467

2,500

327

455

823

238

212

149 2,959

1,632

283

168

225

93

99

34 90

59

11

7

13

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,263

2,301

358

417

922 1,811

526

400

119

59 170

29

10

67

31 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,021

853

2,442

743

275 295

296

130

240

98 457

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,471

1,310

1,867

859

245

839 3,655

358

478

124

72

326 263

29

30

24

3

19 TOTAL 134,818 30,840 1,776

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

