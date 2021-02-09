Breast feeding mothers produce COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus Coverage

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - A University of Idaho study indicates breastfeeding women do not pass along the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) virus in their milk, but do transfer milk-borne antibodies. Those antibodies can neutralize the virus.



A multi-institutional team of researchers analyzed 37 milk samples submitted by 18 women diagnosed with COVID-19. None of the samples contained the virus, but nearly two-thirds of the samples did contain two antibodies specific to the virus.



According to the research team, “the findings support recommendations to continue breastfeeding during mild-to-moderate material COVID-19 illness.”



U of I researchers Michelle “Shelley” McGuire and Mark A. McGuire led the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation project. Shelley is a nutrition researcher and Mark is a lactation physiologist.



The initial study published in mBio reported on the first group of 18 women who submitted milk samples. Results from the larger study funded by both the Gates Foundation and the National Science Foundation are forthcoming, but the researchers are confident that they will support, expand and confirm the initial findings, Shelley McGuire said.