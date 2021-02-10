Additional mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Teton County Wyo. in February

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department has received notice from the Wyoming Department of Health it will be receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

The increased vaccine supply will allow the Teton County Health Department to host larger vaccine clinics on Saturdays in February and into March for both the first and second doses of the COVID vaccine.

These clinics will be in addition to the first and second dose COVID vaccine clinics the Teton County Health Department and St. John’s Health already hold during the week.

Throughout February, Teton County will be scheduling vaccine appointments for those who are 65 and older as well as healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers, K-12 teachers and support staff and licensed childcare service providers.

The county currently has two different vaccine registration systems.

If you qualify for the vaccine based on age (those 65 and older) use the registration form found HERE or call the COVID hotline and connect to the call center, 307-732-8628, option 1.

For individuals who qualify for the vaccine through their employment, the county will be working directly with employers to determine a point of contact for businesses and to streamline vaccine messages to staff.

Throughout February, the county will begin to reach out to employers who fall into the following categories: public transit, grocery stores, commercial meat processing, food supply chain facilities, food manufacturers with more than 25 employees, US postal service employees, delivery service companies such as FedEx and UPS (subgroups 7, 8 and 9 in Phase 1b).

If you are an employer who falls into a later subgroup in Phase 1b or in Phase 1c, the county is not ready to receive your information yet.

“We are excited to be able to get more vaccines out to our community this month," Teton County Health Nurse Manager Janet Garland said. "These extra doses will help us move through the priority subgroups created by the Wyoming Department of Health more quickly."

For more details on local COVID vaccine information, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Phase 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Priorities, a local timeline for vaccine distribution, and local vaccine distribution numbers click HERE.