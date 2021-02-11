D93 board votes to change mask policy

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - During Wednesday night’s Bonneville School District 93 Board Meeting, the board voted 3-1 to change the district’s mask policy effective on March 8.

On that date, all schools are expected to go back to Phase 1 of the reopening plan unless the active rate of infection in the district reaches 15/10,000 for three consecutive days.

Staff and students will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be required when this goes into effect.

Students and employees who do not wear masks at school will be required to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school or a school activity.

March 8 is the beginning of the next trimester and gives parents and staff a few weeks to make arrangements for this change.

Idaho Falls School District 91 was also scheduled to meet Wednesday night to talk about masks, but they had some difficulty with their video stream and will reschedule for Thursday night at 6 p.m.