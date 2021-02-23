282 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 282 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 169,866.
There are a total of 138,007 confirmed cases and 31,859 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 219,161 people have received the vaccine, and 316,433 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are all in the moderate risk category. Oneida is in the High risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday. There are 59 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 308 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 92,859 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,331 cases.
The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,033 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,227.
There are 10,265 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,460 cases among health care workers.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,840.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 245 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 533 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 939 people were 80+
94.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.13% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
90.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,453
1,241
641
231
|6,904
352
149
73
|430
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,938
6,972
1,952
370
2,434
910
1,896
52
|206
2,000
536
114
416
355
377
17
|16
122
20
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,904
1,058
6,161
2,403
226
984
492
53
|3,184
443
751
632
54
116
93
9
|143
4
21
21
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,641
2,539
330
457
852
248
220
162
|3,091
1,677
290
176
228
96
103
36
|95
62
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,640
2,398
407
460
943
|1,886
556
406
122
58
|175
30
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,046
865
2,520
746
276
|295
295
145
253
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,850
1,328
1,890
877
251
846
|3,742
365
485
127
75
327
|275
32
31
25
3
21
|TOTAL
|138,007
|31,859
|1,840
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
