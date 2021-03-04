299 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 172,587.
There are a total of 139,871 confirmed cases and 32,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 264,452 people have received the vaccine, and 406,866 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 51 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 477 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 95,524 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,033 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,164 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,242.
There are 10,462 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,662 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,876.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 544 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 958 people were 80+
94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,988
1,260
641
230
|7,165
365
158
79
|437
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,973
7,014
1,960
371
2,443
913
1,899
53
|211
2,014
551
115
424
356
385
17
|17
123
21
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,278
1,081
6,311
2,471
229
1,021
500
53
|3,324
461
776
661
54
124
99
9
|146
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,706
2,577
331
458
865
256
223
164
|3,165
1,739
293
178
228
97
103
36
|95
63
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,846
2,441
417
499
953
|1,913
561
406
127
59
|183
32
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,071
868
2,633
748
279
|298
296
153
254
100
|51
17
7
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,005
1,337
1,894
885
251
849
|3,833
364
488
130
79
327
|279
33
32
25
4
21
|TOTAL
|139,871
|32,716
|1,876
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
