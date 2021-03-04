COVID-19 cases on the rise as Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson move up to moderate risk category

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Health officials are urging us to remain alert even as more vaccines are rolling out.

In a meeting Thursday morning, officials from Eastern Idaho Public Health, area hospitals and county commissioners talked about case rates and hospitalizations going up and gave numbers.

For example, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center went from as few as six patients a couple weeks ago to 20 as recently as Wednesday.

Of those, four are in the ICU. They've also had several transfers from around the area.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital went from having one patient at the end of last week to having 14 this week. One other patient is in the ICU there.

EIPH says they are watching this rise in cases very closely and says there's one big thing they've seen as to why cases are going up.

"During many of our case investigations, we're having, we're talking with individuals who have not isolated as they've become ill," James Corbett of EIPH said. "In fact, a number of times we've talked with individuals who after taking a test, they continue to go about their work or lives, until they get the result and they're positive, and then they start isolating."

He also says they've seen very few transmissions in classroom settings and have seen more cases come as the result of mass gatherings.

Also during Thursday's meeting, modifications were made to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson Counties were moved to the moderate risk category.

Clark, Custer and Lemhi remain in the minimal risk category.

The health district is stressing the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands and other surfaces frequently.