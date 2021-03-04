Idaho set to launch new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Idaho Press reported Wednesday some residents frustrated with the current sign-up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments.

That's caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines.

The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available.

Officials said the new system is designed to improve communication so people don't have to check websites or call providers.