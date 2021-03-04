Mass vaccination clinic opens on ISU’s Meridian campus

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) ––Idaho State University and Albertsons are collaborating to vaccinate all priority groups against COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.

A mass vaccination clinic opens this week in the Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center on the University’s Meridian campus.

The clinic will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5 through April 9, 2021 at the ISU Meridian Health Science Center Clinics, 1311 E. Central Drive in Meridian. Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointments must be scheduled online HERE. Vaccine recipients will also need to provide proof they live in Idaho and be at least 16 years old.

The University will provide faculty and student pharmacists to administer the vaccine, and other health professions volunteers to provide support. Albertsons will provide pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Authorized vaccine providers at local pharmacies and clinics are already providing vaccines, and this new mass vaccination clinic will further the reach in the community

According to Central District Health, Idaho’s approximately 250,000 residents who are age 65 or above have been prioritized for the next phase of vaccinations, along with first responders and safety workers, which includes fire, police, and protective services. Pre-K–12 school staff and teachers and daycare workers, and correctional and detention facility staff are also included. It is important to note that vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. Vaccination in these phases will likely overlap.

“As the State’s leader in the health sciences, we are proud to collaborate with others in our community to provide this critical service,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said. “Our collaboration brings together trained professionals and dedicated volunteers, in an ideal location, to vaccinate our community. We are proud to join this collaborative effort in the Treasure Valley that will greatly enhance the health, safety, and well-being of Idahoans.”

The clinic will be able to administer about 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

This is the second collaborative clinic on an Idaho State University campus. In February, a COVID-19 mass vaccination site opened next to Holt Arena on the University’s Pocatello campus.