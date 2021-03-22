COVID-19 online support group

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare announced a series of virtual, interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19.

“This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID,” said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health and with the team who is coordinating the series. “We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series.”

The participant-driven series will focus on building resilience, healing, community and progress after a year of pandemic life. During this series, participants will have the chance to connect with fellow Idahoans, discuss and review a year of pandemic experience, gather ideas for building resilience and exchange stories.

The group will meet every other Tuesday starting March 23 at 12:30 p.m. MDT (11:30 a.m. PDT) for up to an hour. Registration is required.

The series will end on June 29.