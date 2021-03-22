Gov. Little signs bill investing in clean, plentiful water

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1121 into law last week.

That was the fourth of his “Building Idaho’s Future” bills that make investments in critical state priorities.

Senate Bill 1121 directs $50 million to projects that promote clean, plentiful supplies of water for generations to come.

“Water is truly the source of life. How we manage – or mismanage – our water resources determines our success or failure as a state. Our strategic investment in long-term water projects and safe water systems for our communities will benefit Idahoans for generations to come. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Senator Dave Lent and Representative Matt Bundy – for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in clean, abundant water,” Governor Little said.

Senate Bill 1121 directs funding toward the following critical water projects:

Enlargement of the Anderson Ranch Reservoir north of Mountain Home – The project provides needed water for the rapidly growing Treasure Valley and surrounding areas.

Enlargement of the Anderson Ranch Reservoir north of Mountain Home – The project provides needed water for the rapidly growing Treasure Valley and surrounding areas.

Mountain Home Air Force Base – The project ensures a sustainable water supply for the Mountain Home Airforce Base. Idaho is one of the few states with a U.S. Air Force base that has the ability to significantly expand, and a stable water supply is critical to the base – an operation that contributes $1 billion annually to Idaho's economy and ensures our security as a nation. The project secures a stable water supply for current and expanded missions at the base. This investment demonstrates Idaho's proud support of a strong U.S. military and the women and men in our armed forces.

Large Upper Valley Recharge Project in eastern Idaho – The project will increase the sustainability of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. The aquifer was declining at an unsustainable rate until recent investments by water users and the state. Increased recharge efforts will provide further opportunities to improve aquifer levels for the benefit of farmers, ranchers, and communities across southern Idaho.

“Building Idaho’s Future” is Governor Little’s plan to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, broadband, water, capital construction and other critical areas to propel our state forward.