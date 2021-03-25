Governor hopeful Utah may lift virus restrictions by July

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Spencer Cox says he’s hopeful Utah will be able to eliminate pandemic restrictions by July if transmission rates keep falling but acknowledged that the situation could change.

He urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to remain cautious.

Cox made the announcement before he and his wife received their first dose at a vaccination center in Utah County.

It came days after the state opened vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

State data shows more than 450,000 of the state’s 3.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated.