First coronavirus variant identified in Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is announcing the presence of the United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus variant (B.1.1.7) in its jurisdiction.

This variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the virus that causes COVID-19. This variant has been identified previously in other areas of the state.

With the emergence of this variants in southeast Idaho, it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public healthrecom mendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

These recommendations include:

Keeping hands clean and avoiding touching your face unnecessarily.

Staying home when sick except to seek medical attention.

Following all guidance on quarantine and isolation.

Maintaining space between yourself and others not of the same household.

When not able to distance, wearing a mask correctly.

Getting vaccinated as soon as possible The best results in reducing virus transmission come when all these strategies are done in conjunction with each other, as no single intervention is perfect at reducing the spread of the virus.

You can find more information on the COVID vaccine, how to schedule an appointment, what to expect at your appointment, and vaccine safety and efficacy information HERE.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.