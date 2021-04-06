COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. MST Tuesday.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist and Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, will offer brief updates on the status of COVID-19 in Idaho and then will answer questions from media. Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.