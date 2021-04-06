Law blocks Utah government from requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new law blocks Utah’s government from requiring people to get COVID-19 vaccines, but companies can use so-called vaccine passports to determine who has been inoculated.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation last month.

The passports are designed to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel, shop, dine in restaurants and attend sporting events with fewer restrictions.

The Republican lawmaker who sponsored the bill preventing vaccine requirements said he doesn’t see the need for passports but that he won’t push restrictions on their use for businesses.