COVID-19 vaccine supply in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There is more supply than demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in our communities, but that may not be a good sign in our battle for the pandemic.

According to the state website, 70% of the 65 and older population have received at least one dose, but for those 16 and older, the rate drops to only 26%.

Now some clinics tell us they will discontinue offering COVID-19 vaccines if the demand continues to drop, but health officials are still recommending we get protected.

Providers like Walmart, Walgreens, Broulims and Albertsons are still taking bookings for appointments, although Albertson's says it has "limited availability."

And the Idaho Falls Fire Department currently has no availability for appointments.

Some local clinics like Machen Family Medicine are still distributing shots as well, with pre-registration through the state website.

No provider we contacted would take walk-ins.

But by chance, if you happen to be at the right place at the right time, some locations may have a few vaccinations left over. You may be able to get vaccinated without making an appointment.

Not every location has all the vaccines offered by certain makers.

You can view a list of providers HERE.

You can also register for the vaccine using the state's pre-registration system HERE.