Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You can participate in an hour-long statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

“Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all Idahoans 16 years and older, Idahoans have other questions about the different variants, vaccine hesitancy among some groups, and how additional COVID relief funding will be used to help address these issues in the state,” AARP state director Lupe Wissel said. “As they have from the beginning, Governor Little and Director Jeppesen will continue to address the issues and topics important to Idahoans as they are presented during the call. We look forward to another informative discussion.”

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This will be the only telephone town hall AARP Idaho is hosting in April. The next one is scheduled for May 5.