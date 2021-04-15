Inslee warns of 4th COVID-19 wave in Washington state

Coronavirus Coverage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday warned that Washington state was on the cusp of a fourth COVID-19 wave with case numbers and hospitalizations rising.

He urged people to get vaccinated and to socialize and conduct business outside as much as possible to help slow further spread of the virus.

Inslee said new COVID-19 cases had grown to more than 1,000 a day, up from 700 a day in February, and that daily new hospitilization rates were now in the 40s compared to the 30s a month ago.

On Monday, Inslee announced that three counties will move back to more strict coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week because of rising cases and hospitalizations.