212 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 184,769.
There are a total of 148,276 confirmed cases and 36,493 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 559,968 people have received the vaccine, and 927,665 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 related deaths in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 11 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi and 7 in Madison. There are a total of 269 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 104,211 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,114 cases.
The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,943 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,361.
There are 11,301 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,303 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,017.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 83 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 278 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 579 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,026 people were 80+
94.57% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.04% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.06% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.94% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,159
1,469
650
237
|8,440
425
180
102
|455
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,102
7,199
1,993
378
2,476
925
1,922
54
|228
2,110
564
120
447
370
397
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,492
1,175
7,000
2,913
237
1,111
521
58
|4,049
511
882
798
56
145
116
11
|168
4
24
24
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,068
2,800
350
467
926
277
239
168
|3,432
1,992
327
193
255
101
112
38
|104
73
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,452
2,588
447
536
1,001
|2,010
593
408
124
61
|201
39
10
9
34
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,216
874
2,860
769
285
|316
306
159
265
103
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,925
1,372
1,973
915
254
867
|4,147
370
520
135
79
344
|291
37
36
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|148,276
|36,493
|2,017
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
