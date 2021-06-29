Most COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in Washington state

Coronavirus Coverage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is set to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions even though it's falling short of a 70% goal of those 16 and up initiating vaccination.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars and other businesses can resume full indoor occupancy levels and physical distancing requirements will be lifted.

Since May, all counties have been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%.

There will be fewer masking requirements though masking rules will remain in place at health care settings correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools.

Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors.

Businesses can continue to choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.