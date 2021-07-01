Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 3:48 PM
Published 5:17 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES: 91 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 195,089.

There are a total of 156,154 confirmed cases and 38,935 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 719,178 people have received the vaccine, and 1,332,644 total doses have been administered. 664,602 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,277. Out of those cases, 17,235 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 231 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases Thursday. There's 1 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Jefferson and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 24 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 115,037 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,607 cases.

The state said 7 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,826, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,485.

There are 12,119 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,946 cases among health care workers.

469 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,154.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 302 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 621 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,076 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise		44,445
1,665
688
270		9,176
466
188
109		486
19
6
2
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas		2,153
7,482
2,043
387
2,507
948
1,947
54		248
2,326
610
125
468
392
410
18		18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark		14,946
1,218
7,255
3,008
251
1,134
535
58		4,178
535
935
830
63
150
121
11		177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte		5,237
2,857
356
474
959
295
255
167		3,568
2,021
354
198
278
105
115
38		110
75
12
9
17
2
4
1
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone		16,868
2,762
483
634
1,129		2,222
628
413
133
68		217
45
11
10
35
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis		3,406
986
3,052
794
322		351
357
167
291
116		56
18
11
14
11
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington		23,167
1,451
2,058
949
259
892		4,503
392
573
141
84
348		312
39
38
31
4
22
TOTAL156,15438,9352,154

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

Health / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content