Get the COVID-19 vaccine at Riverfest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idahoans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 can get their shot for free this Saturday at Riverfest.

The pharmacy team for Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You do not need an appointment. You can simply stop by the Mountain View Hospital Mobile Clinic, located along Events Center Drive.

“Instead of asking people to come to us, we are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to them,” said Whitney Cooley, director of pharmacy for Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “We want to make it as easy as possible for community members to protect themselves against the coronavirus.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 12 years and older. The pharmacy will have Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer doses available. It is free to receive the vaccine, and no appointments are necessary. If you have health insurance coverage, please make sure to bring your insurance card with you.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t behind us just yet,” Cooley said. “We are seeing more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading across our country and not everyone in our community is protected. We owe it to each other to get vaccinated, so we can help our community stay healthy and regain our sense of normalcy.”

In addition to distributing the vaccine, the pharmacy team will also be available to answer questions about the vaccine.

“We understand some community members are still trying to decide if taking the vaccine is the right thing for their families,” Cooley said. “It can be confusing with so much information available online. If you are not sure what to do, please come and talk with our team. We are happy to answer your questions and tell you why we’ve all personally made the choice to get vaccinated.”

Community members who want the vaccine but cannot attend Riverfest can stop by Mountain View Hospital’s Covid-19 vaccine clinic Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is located at 2330 Desoto Street in Idaho Falls. No appointments are necessary.