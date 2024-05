CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - One person is dead after a crash in Custer County north of Challis.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on US 93.

A woman from Holt, Florida was driving an SUV with a man from from Navarre, Florida inside.

The SUV went off the road before going back on the road and rolling.

The driver died, and the injuries of the passenger are not known

Neither were wearing seat belts.