COVID-19 UPDATES: 123 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 195,552.
There are a total of 156,508 confirmed cases and 39,044 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 723,833 people have received the vaccine, and 1,342,090 total doses have been administered. 670,354 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,297. Out of those cases, 17,256 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 232 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new cases Wednesday. There are 10 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 51 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 115,460 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,719 cases.
The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,863, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,488.
There are 12,145 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,973 cases among health care workers.
517 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,162.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 98 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 303 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 623 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,081 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|44,576
1,669
690
272
|9,212
466
187
109
|486
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,156
7,510
2,046
388
2,508
951
1,947
54
|248
2,346
615
125
467
393
411
18
|18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,952
1,219
7,266
3,012
252
1,135
535
58
|4,188
535
938
831
63
150
121
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,239
2,857
357
475
961
298
255
167
|3,571
2,022
355
198
283
106
115
38
|110
76
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,919
2,764
487
635
1,138
|2,226
629
415
137
68
|218
45
11
10
36
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,415
988
3,052
794
323
|354
357
167
291
116
|59
18
11
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,209
1,459
2,061
949
259
892
|4,508
398
572
141
84
348
|313
40
38
31
4
22
|TOTAL
|156,508
|39,044
|2,162
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
