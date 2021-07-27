CDC updates mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - With the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its mask guidance.

CDC is now recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission rates.

In addition, CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitor to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Currently, in southeast Idaho, during the last month, Southeastern Idaho Public Health has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“A month ago, we were seeing one to two cases a day and now we are seeing 25 to 30 cases a day. We are not going in the direction that we were hoping. We don’t want to see what we saw last year, and the only way to get back

to normal is to follow CDC’s guidance,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said.

CDC guidance is as follows:

Get vaccinated. o The vaccine has been proven to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus in communities. With the Delta variant circulating, this is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes are in areas of low vaccination rates.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth in public indoor settings.

Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Stay home if you are sick.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php; coronavirus.idaho.gov; cdc.gov or call SIPH’s COVID-19 Hotline at 208-234-5875.