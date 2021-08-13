COVID-19 UPDATES: 780 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 780 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 208,054.

There are a total of 166,288 confirmed cases and 41,766 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 778,140 people have received the vaccine, and 1,425,866 total doses have been administered. 705,427 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 68 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,048. Out of those cases, 17,490 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 244 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 48 new cases Friday. There are 19 new cases in Bonneville, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 303 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 117,894 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,780 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,353, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,553.

There are 12,449 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,365 cases among health care workers.

1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,245.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

319 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

646 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,110 people were 80+

94.94% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 47,806

1,862

747

299 9,737

494

212

128 497

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,220

8,097

2,127

394

2,561

993

1,982

55 259

2,805

700

128

501

443

472

18 19

135

26

11

28

25

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,444

1,272

7,507

3,147

256

1,206

572

58 4,323

567

977

883

63

165

149

11 179

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,542

2,919

357

488

980

325

270

174 3,726

2,087

371

212

311

117

128

41 117

78

12

9

17

5

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,272

2,956

531

683

1,310 2,465

659

418

156

79 230

46

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,778

1,055

3,183

835

352 454

381

180

337

121 61

18

13

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,735

1,565

2,163

984

285

909 4,753

447

605

153

85

357 325

45

39

31

4

24 TOTAL 166,288 41,766 2,245

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.