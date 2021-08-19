COVID-19 UPDATES: 795 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday. There were 1,217 cases reported Wednesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 212,327.

There are a total of 169,705 confirmed cases and 42,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 792,518 people have received the vaccine, and 1,446,780 total doses have been administered. 713,048 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 53 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,241. Out of those cases, 17,671 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 251 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new cases Thursday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 310 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 112 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 13 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 118,683 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,732 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,468, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,566.

There are 12,484 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,424 cases among health care workers.

1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,281.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

109 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

331 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

655 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,123 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 48,892

1,929

780

307 9,871

500

234

138 499

20

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,234

8,226

2,152

395

2,576

1,012

1,995

56 262

2,953

739

129

511

463

489

18 19

137

27

11

28

27

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,619

1,292

7,569

3,176

256

1,216

578

59 4,395

591

997

886

62

164

146

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,627

2,943

357

491

985

326

273

175 3,761

2,109

376

214

313

118

128

45 122

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,679

3,026

538

691

1,346 2,513

672

419

168

81 238

47

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,930

1,145

3,276

846

370 482

386

196

368

124 63

18

16

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 25,385

1,589

2,210

1,005

293

923 4,825

476

625

155

85

365 330

46

38

31

4

24 TOTAL 169,705 42,622 2,281

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.