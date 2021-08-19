COVID-19 UPDATES: 795 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday. There were 1,217 cases reported Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 212,327.
There are a total of 169,705 confirmed cases and 42,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 792,518 people have received the vaccine, and 1,446,780 total doses have been administered. 713,048 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 53 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,241. Out of those cases, 17,671 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 251 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 59 new cases Thursday. There are 39 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 310 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 112 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 13 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 118,683 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,732 cases.
The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,468, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,566.
There are 12,484 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,424 cases among health care workers.
1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,281.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 109 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 331 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 655 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,123 people were 80+
94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|48,892
1,929
780
307
|9,871
500
234
138
|499
20
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,234
8,226
2,152
395
2,576
1,012
1,995
56
|262
2,953
739
129
511
463
489
18
|19
137
27
11
28
27
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,619
1,292
7,569
3,176
256
1,216
578
59
|4,395
591
997
886
62
164
146
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,627
2,943
357
491
985
326
273
175
|3,761
2,109
376
214
313
118
128
45
|122
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,679
3,026
538
691
1,346
|2,513
672
419
168
81
|238
47
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,930
1,145
3,276
846
370
|482
386
196
368
124
|63
18
16
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|25,385
1,589
2,210
1,005
293
923
|4,825
476
625
155
85
365
|330
46
38
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|169,705
|42,622
|2,281
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
