COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,217 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths Wednesday. That is up more than 300 cases than what was reported on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 211,532.
Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 new cases a week by mid-October.
Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said the developments were “extremely alarming” and urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks when appropriate and stay home if they are sick.
There are a total of 169,077 confirmed cases and 42,455 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 789,803 people have received the vaccine, and 1,442,728 total doses have been administered. 711,519 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,188. Out of those cases, 17,608 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 251 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 70 new cases Wednesday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 60,855 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 226 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 106 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 7 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 118,532 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,556 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,458, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,564.
There are 12,475 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,408 cases among health care workers.
1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
22 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,280.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 109 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 330 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 655 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,123 people were 80+
94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.86% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
90.65% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.35% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|48,692
1,909
777
306
|9,860
498
233
138
|499
20
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,230
8,203
2,146
395
2,572
1,012
1,992
55
|262
2,915
723
129
509
459
487
18
|19
137
27
11
28
27
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,580
1,290
7,560
3,171
256
1,214
577
58
|4,388
589
996
883
62
164
146
11
|180
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,609
2,931
357
490
983
325
272
175
|3,752
2,106
374
214
312
118
128
42
|122
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,622
3,003
538
691
1,333
|2,502
668
419
164
79
|238
47
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,888
1,138
3,254
843
366
|477
386
195
364
124
|63
18
16
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|25,297
1,584
2,206
998
292
918
|4,814
472
612
155
85
365
|329
46
38
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|169,077
|42,455
|2,280
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
