COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,217 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths Wednesday. That is up more than 300 cases than what was reported on Tuesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 211,532. Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 new cases a week by mid-October. Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said the developments were “extremely alarming” and urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks when appropriate and stay home if they are sick.

There are a total of 169,077 confirmed cases and 42,455 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 789,803 people have received the vaccine, and 1,442,728 total doses have been administered. 711,519 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,188. Out of those cases, 17,608 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 251 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 70 new cases Wednesday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 9 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 381 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 60,855 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 226 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 106 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 7 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 118,532 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,556 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,458, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,564.

There are 12,475 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,408 cases among health care workers.

1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

22 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,280.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

109 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

330 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

655 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,123 people were 80+

94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.86% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.65% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.35% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 48,692

1,909

777

306 9,860

498

233

138 499

20

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,230

8,203

2,146

395

2,572

1,012

1,992

55 262

2,915

723

129

509

459

487

18 19

137

27

11

28

27

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,580

1,290

7,560

3,171

256

1,214

577

58 4,388

589

996

883

62

164

146

11 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,609

2,931

357

490

983

325

272

175 3,752

2,106

374

214

312

118

128

42 122

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,622

3,003

538

691

1,333 2,502

668

419

164

79 238

47

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,888

1,138

3,254

843

366 477

386

195

364

124 63

18

16

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 25,297

1,584

2,206

998

292

918 4,814

472

612

155

85

365 329

46

38

31

4

24 TOTAL 169,077 42,455 2,280

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

