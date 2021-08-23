COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,071 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths over the weekend. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 214,010.

There are a total of 171,002 confirmed cases and 43,008 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 803,695 people have received the vaccine, and 1,464,258 total doses have been administered. 720,700 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,413. Out of those cases, 17,698 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 46 new cases Monday. There are 28 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 357 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 376 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 120 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 15 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Nez Perce County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 119,258 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 53,108 cases.

The state said 52 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,561, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,586.

There are 12,504 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,450 cases among health care workers.

2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,301.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

44 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

110 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

335 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

662 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,129 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 49,276

1,953

791

311 9,914

504

234

138 504

20

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,246

8,314

2,178

397

2,587

1,019

2,002

56 262

3,001

766

129

523

472

497

18 19

138

27

11

28

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,686

1,298

7,578

3,186

257

1,218

587

60 4,418

595

999

891

62

167

146

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,679

2,962

357

492

991

330

274

175 3,765

2,119

379

214

321

118

128

45 123

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,746

3,033

539

692

1,351 2,546

682

421

169

81 244

49

14

10

41 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,007

1,165

3,306

857

389 506

389

207

385

130 64

18

16

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 25,677

1,599

2,227

1,009

293

926 4,849

479

636

156

85

372 332

47

38

31

4

24 TOTAL 171,002 43,008 2,301

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.