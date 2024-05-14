Jefferson County looking to increase rates at landfills

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners might increase fees related to out-of-county dumping at its County Line location.

Solid Waste Supervisor Brandy Ward told the board on May 6 a demolition company out of Boise will soon demolish a hotel in Jackson, Wyoming. The company contacted Ward and asked to haul the demolition waste to the county’s two landfill locations.

Ward says the company wants to dump four loads each day for four weeks—three days to the County Line Construction/Demolition site and three days to the Circular Butte Landfill.

Ward told the commissioners County Line’s staff and equipment were inadequate for the waste. She says she would prefer the company just haul to Circular Butte.

Ward is also concerned the current tipping fee for a semi-load dump at County Line is just $20, while the fee at Circular Butte is $40.

“That has to be adjusted if we’re going to be taking out-of-county waste,” stated County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “Besides the fact that you indicated that they want to haul 3 days a week.”

The board members agreed County Line’s low fee amounts need to be reviewed.